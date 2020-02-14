Cotabato Light skeds power interruption in parts of Virgo, Bliss subdivision
Basilan's new provincial government center up and ready
COTABATO CITY --- Personnel of the Basilan provincial government will soon transfer to a new capitol where there is a venue for cross-section...
1. ANIM na drug suspects, arestado sa nagpapatuloy na anti-illegal drugs...
LTO Koronadal, namigay ng bulaklak sa mga motorista ngayong Valentine's Day
KORONADAL CITY - Time out muna sa pagasita at paguhuli ng mga pasaway na motorista ang mga kawani ng land transportation office o LTO sa Koronadal...
Pulis sa Pres. Quirino, nagharana ng mga ina ngayong Valentines Day
KORONADAL CITY - Maagang nagikot sa mga bahay ang mga pulis sa bayan ng President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat.
Ito ay upang ipagdiwang ang...
COTABATO CITY - To facilitate primary line rerouting in two housing subdivisions in the city, the Cotabato Light and Power Company has scheduled a...