  Friday Feb, 14 2020 05:22:30 PM

Cotabato Light skeds power interruption in parts of Virgo, Bliss subdivision

Local News • 08:30 AM Fri Feb 14, 2020
26
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate primary line rerouting in two housing subdivisions in the city, the Cotabato Light and Power Company has scheduled a power service interruption from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Basilan's new provincial government center up and ready

COTABATO CITY --- Personnel of the Basilan provincial government will soon transfer to a new capitol where there is a venue for cross-section...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb..14.19)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. ANIM na drug suspects, arestado sa nagpapatuloy na anti-illegal drugs...

LTO Koronadal, namigay ng bulaklak sa mga motorista ngayong Valentine's Day

KORONADAL CITY - Time out muna sa pagasita at paguhuli ng mga pasaway na motorista ang mga kawani ng land transportation office o LTO sa Koronadal...

Pulis sa Pres. Quirino, nagharana ng mga ina ngayong Valentines Day

KORONADAL CITY - Maagang nagikot sa mga bahay ang mga pulis sa bayan ng President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat.

Ito ay upang ipagdiwang ang...

Cotabato Light skeds power interruption in parts of Virgo, Bliss subdivision

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate primary line rerouting in two housing subdivisions in the city, the Cotabato Light and Power Company has scheduled a...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208