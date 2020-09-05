Skip to main content
Cotabato Light skeds power interruption on Sept. 7
18:15 PM Sat Sep 5, 2020
19
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
The Cotabato Light and Power Company vows to restore power upon work completion.
NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS
MCWD to close office for 3-day disinfection starting Sept. 7
COTABATO CITY - Water bills due on those dates will not be penalized, the MCWD said.
IPHO-Maguindanao lifts localized lockdown in police camp
COTABATO CITY – After all the 34 police officers and police trainees have completed the 4-week hard lockdown, health officials in Maguindanao...
Last stretch of Basilan `peace highway' now being built
COTABATO CITY --- Engineers are now constructing the remaining three-kilometer stretch of the Basilan “peace highway” traversing the center of...
Multiple murder suspect killed, 3 arrested in Maguindanao
COTABATO CITY --- Government operatives shot dead a multiple murder suspect and arrested his three accomplices in a series of operations Friday...