Cotabato Light's accredited payment center remains open until 1 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 19

Local News • 21:45 PM Fri Sep 18, 2020
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

Please be informed that our Accredited Service Center at Alnor Commercial Complex is OPEN every Saturday from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM while No Movement is being implemented.

Regular business hours will resume on Monday – Friday from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM with no noon break.

For your concerns and requests, please call our customer service hotline, send us a message on FB, or email us.

Please be guided and stay safe!

