Cotabato provincial government creates Task Force for Covid 19

In response to the declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency of President Rodrigo Duterte, Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco called for an Inter-Agency meeting to create a Task Force for COVID 19.

The action was taken by the Governor to ensure protection of public health and take part in prevention and mitigation of this infectious disease.

Integrated Public Health Officer Dr. Eva Rabaya, presented a situation report on matter of persons under monitoring (PUM) and person under investigation (PUI).

At present, Thirty eight (38) were reported PUM under the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PeSU) and 32 had already completed the 14-day quarantine.

The Cotabato Dep.Ed Division presented the local memorandum issued by their office on the postponement of school activities that requires mass gathering including graduation rites.

The office of the Provincial Interior and Local Government likewise issued local memorandum on the cancellation of barangay assemblies and fun fares.

Catamco also announces the decision to postpone the ELCAC program in Arakan, Women's month culmination activity and medical and dental outreach schedules of IPHO. The Governor already directed the IPHO to activate the Provincial Rapid Response Team (PRRT) and the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team.

Series of planning among members of the task force with IPHO and DRRM in the front lines is expected within the month to come up with contingency plans.

Also in attendance during the meeting today were DILG provincial director Ali Abdullah, Nodelyn Culig of Dep.Ed, Ken Wong of DTI, Cornello Quijano, Reylan Mamon of CPPO, Aristotle Teofilo of CHD XII,. Dr Karen Escudero and Dr Sungcad of APCH and City Tourism Officer Joey Rescimilla.