Cotabato village chief backs off in SAP processing, wants to save dignity

COTABATO CITY – A village chair here has decided not to dip his finger in the distribution of government aid to families affected by enhanced community quarantine “if it destroys my name and reputation.”

Chairperson Nasruddin “Jonas” Mohammad of Barangay Poblacion 9 decided to back off from the identification process of the beneficiaries of social amelioration program (SAP) through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“I decided to let the DSWD do everything so no one can blame me in whatever problem that may arise,” Mohammad said in the vernacular.

Mohammad said he could not accept the bashing he got from netizens through the social media that threatened his integrity and image.

Mohammad said he is set to turn over the responsibility and the DSWD forms to city social welfare officer for the next stage of the process.

The village government was supposedly tasked to assist the city DSWD office in identifying possible beneficiaries of the P5,000 cash assistance.

Other village officials agreed with Mohammad and joined him in “distancing” themselves in the process.

In an initial meeting, purok leaders and other village officials agreed to come up with a “hating kapatid” scheme if the number of identified beneficiaries exceeds the number of slots provided for the village.

Later, some residents and purok leaders refused to abide by the agreement and insisted that the amount should be given in full.

The village has a quota of 337 but the list reached as high as 900 qualified beneficiaries of amelioration fund.

“It is sad that we are still in the process of filling up the forms, identifying the legitimate beneficiaries and yet some hurled insults against us, so we decided to return the form to DSWD,” Mohammad said. (END)