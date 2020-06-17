  Wednesday Jun, 17 2020 03:58:42 PM

Cotabato water district ceases services of temporary payment centers

Local News • 10:45 AM Wed Jun 17, 2020
25
By: 
MCWD news release/advisory

COTABATO CITY - The Metro Cotabato Water District (MCWD) today announced its temporary payment centers will stop receiving water bill payments starting June 19.

See announcement below

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM celebrates World Blood Donor Day thru blood letting activity

COTABATO CITY  — In celebration of World Blood Donor Day, the Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH), in partnership with the Cotabato...

Violator sa pagtanggap ng ayuda sa SAP sa Region 12, mahigit 200 na

Mga violator sa pagtanggap ng ayuda sa SAP sa region 12, umabot na sa mahigit 200

KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato - Umabot na sa 209 na mga...

Renegade commander softens on Pikit aggression

 
NORTH COTABATO --- Apprehensive of criminal prosecution, a renegade Moro commander promised Wednesday to stand down from a...

Cotabato water district ceases services of temporary payment centers

COTABATO CITY - The Metro Cotabato Water District (MCWD) today announced its temporary payment centers will stop receiving water bill payments...

BTA-BARMM resumes regular session under new normal

COTABATO CITY – After more than two months of absence in legislative works, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) of the Bangsamoro region has...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208