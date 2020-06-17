Cotabato water district ceases services of temporary payment centers
BARMM celebrates World Blood Donor Day thru blood letting activity
COTABATO CITY — In celebration of World Blood Donor Day, the Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH), in partnership with the Cotabato...
Violator sa pagtanggap ng ayuda sa SAP sa Region 12, mahigit 200 na
Mga violator sa pagtanggap ng ayuda sa SAP sa region 12, umabot na sa mahigit 200
KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato - Umabot na sa 209 na mga...
NORTH COTABATO --- Apprehensive of criminal prosecution, a renegade Moro commander promised Wednesday to stand down from a...
Cotabato water district ceases services of temporary payment centers
COTABATO CITY - The Metro Cotabato Water District (MCWD) today announced its temporary payment centers will stop receiving water bill payments...
BTA-BARMM resumes regular session under new normal
COTABATO CITY – After more than two months of absence in legislative works, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) of the Bangsamoro region has...