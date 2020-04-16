  Thursday Apr, 16 2020 09:00:24 PM

Cotabato Water district to start accepting payment of bills on April 20

Local News • 20:15 PM Thu Apr 16, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Metro Cotabato Water District today announces that it will begin accepting water bill payments starting April 20, Monday.

Please see the announcement below:

