  Tuesday Jul, 07 2020 11:41:11 PM

Cotabto Light announces power interruption for July 12

Local News • 21:15 PM Tue Jul 7, 2020
18
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced its whole franchise area will experience power on Sunday, July 12.

The interruption, which will last an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon, was to facilitate the transfer of Cotabato Light and Maguindanao Electric Coperative M4 to Tacurong and vice versa.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabto Light announces power interruption for July 12

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced its whole franchise area will experience power on Sunday,...

Covid-19 survivor delivers baby, brings joy to Gov. Catamco, frontliners

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A coronavirus survivor delivered a healthy baby girl at the Cotabato Provincial Hospital here that also gave joy to Cotabato Gov...

GenSan cops arrest Chinese man, seize smuggled cigarettes

KORONADAL CITY – Police authorities in Gen. Santos City arrested a Chinese national and seized from him P8.9 million worth smuggled cigarettes...

Basilan temporarily closed to returning residents as COVID-19 cases rise

COTABATO CITY --- The National Task Force Against Covid-19 has approved a 15-day moratorium on return to Basilan of residents stranded in Metro...

TESDA-12 brings electricity to IP village in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - Over 100 households will soon have electricity in the farthest sitio of Barangay Ned Lake Sebu South Cotabato as Technical...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208