Cotelco man survives electrocution

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A lineman of the Cotabato Electric Cooperative cheated death Wednesday night when the power lines he was working on has sparked.

Witnesses said they thought the man died of electrocution.

Below is a statement from Cotelco:

"We thank GOD for the safety and protection upon our colleague Ednar Bacalangco, COTELCO lineman who was accidentally electrocuted while performing his duty during the implementation of the scheduled power interruption last night. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for proper medication. Investigation revealed that he sustained burns and now in stable and good condition. GOD Bless COTELCO soldiers of Light"