COTELCO: No day-long brownout that affects students' on-line summer classes

KIDAPAWAN CITY – The management of Cotabato Electrict Cooperative, Inc (Cotelco) clarified the issue that some students in North Cotabato were not able to attend summer on-line classes due to the power interruptions.

According to General Manager Engr. Godofredo B. Homez, admitted Cotelco coverage area has experienced series of unscheduled and scheduled power interruptions from June 5 to June 7, 2020.

He said it was unintentional and uncontrolled.

However it did not last for a whole day that would affect students in their on-line class.

On June 5, 2020 at around 1:45 P.M, the entire coverage area of Cotelco experienced total blackout due to the activation of Underfrequency Relay of NGCP which resulted to Automatic Load Dropping (ALD) affecting Cotelco and other Distribution Utilities in Southern Mindanao.

Power was restored at 2:38 p.m. and the total blackout duration was 53 minutes.

Other scheduled power interruption was due to NGCP’s request for load transfer from Mount Apo to Tacurong line to conduct maintenance activity in the Mount Apo line. The activity was completed after 26 minutes. In shifting back the load to Mt. Apo line, power interruption lasted for about 41 minutes.

Homez has assured the Department of Education (DepEd) that scheduled online classes won’t suffer power interruptions once virtual schooling starts in August.

Cotelco said they will coordinate with DepEd on the schedule of the online classes so the power utility can appropriately adjust the scheduling of power interruptions in the province.

Homez said there may be power interruptions triggered by heavy rain or strong winds. "These are natural phenomenon and beyond the control of Cotelco," he said.

The official suggested for DepEd to acquire uninterruptable power sources (UPS) so that online classes will continue even during brownouts.

“As much as possible, we want to deliver efficient and reliable electric service to our member-consumers but these problems are beyond our control and we are doing all the possible measures to address the above-mentioned causes of power outages as the DOE and the NEA mandated us to do,” he added.

"In these very challenging times brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, we would like to assure every Cotabateños that COTELCO is one with the goals of the government in rebuilding normal lives, and a better community through sufficient electricity," Homez said.