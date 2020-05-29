Couples exchange “I do’s” and flying kisses during Kidapawan “masked wedding”

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Even a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic failed to stop five couples to exchange “I do’s” as Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista solemnized their marriage here Wednesday.

There was no traditional “kiss the bride” scene in deference to health protocols but only the grooms letting “kisses” fly toward the brides accompanied by giggles as the crowd roars.

Evangelista reminded the couple that they have entered into a “lifetime contract’ that must not be breached by either party after they signed the document legalizing their marriage.

The mass wedding rites, dubbed as “masked wedding,” was held inside a makeshift reception area in front of the Kidapawan City hall.

The mayor wed the couple identified as Roque Orillanes and Ailyn Madriñan; Eldie Bucio and Ivy Rose Gadat, Lyndon Arombo and Emmalyn Leong; Roel Sibate and Genevieve Mejio, Nyl John Dano and Shaira Magallanes, all Kidapawan City residents.

Evangelista reminded the couples to religiously observe the Family Code of the Philippines and not to harm their spouses so as not to violate the Violence Against Women and Children Law.

Evangelista said proper health protocols were observed, social distancing, wearing of face masks and washing of hands using alcohol, soap and sanitizer before the couples, sponsors and their guests were allowed entry at the venue.

As the wedding ceremonies end, the mayor handed them an undetermined amount of cash gift.