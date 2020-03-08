COVID-19: 163 Filipinos from Macau are patients under investigation
A total of 163 Filipinos considered as patients under investigation for COVID-19 from Macau were repatriated yesterday, March 7, 2020, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Department of Health Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stated that repatriated Filipinos will not be brought to the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac since they will be subjected to home-based quarantine.
The Department of Health confirmed Saturday that the fourth confirmed COVID-19 case is an employee in Taguig City while the fifth confirmed case is a resident of Cainta, Rizal.
The DOH said the 62-year-old man, the fifth case of the coronavirus disease in the Philippines, is in “critical condition.”
The Department of Health (DOH) raises CODE RED, sub-level 1 due to the continuous threat of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the country.
A CODE RED alert means all hospital personnel are required to report for duty in their respective facilities to provide medical services.
DOH also confirms the 5th case, a 62 year-old Filipino Male with no travel history outside the country, as the Philippines’ first case of COVID-19 local transmission.
