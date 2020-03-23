Covid-19: Catamco pushes for home-based gardening to prevent hunger if current crisis continues

KIDAPAWAN CITY – In anticipation of possible food shortage in the coming months, North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco has strongly pushed for home-based gardening and livelihood projects for her 1.3 million constituents of North Cotabato.

The governor came up with this idea as people from several areas all over the world, including the Philippines, are now facing food shortage that led some into panic-buying, hoarding and scampering for food to eat amid fear of coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Hunger is an enormous challenge, and we shall combat this problem straight into its core. We will encourage our people to produce their own vegetables and root crops by providing them with seeds, knowledge and technology,” Catamco said in a statement.

To encourage gardening and vegetable farming while at home due to lockdown and enhanced community quarantine against Covid-19, Catamco said the provincial government will provide farmers groups and individuals with upgraded native chicks that they can harvest as adult chicken within a two month period.

“Let’s change the paradigm. Before, even our kababayans from the far barangays are very dependent on imported rice and processed foods such as canned goods and instant noodles as their usual daily food,” she said.

“Now, we will start to plant our own vegetables and raise animals for our own consumption, a safety measure that will assure our people they will not go hungry if the lockdown will drag for months,” Catamco added.

The governor said while the government’s focus is on how to curtail the spread of Covid-19 by limiting movement of Cotabateños through general community quarantine, the provincial government has recognized its economic impact on ordinary people.

“Thus there is a need to be pro-active to avoid hunger,” he said.

To date, North Cotabato remained free from Covid-19 but it has 43 Person Under Investigation (PUI) and 1,448 Person Under Monitoring (PUM).

“We, the leaders of this province, want it to remain zero. I assure everyone that we are in control and we are doing our best in protecting our people from this dreaded disease,” Catamco said.