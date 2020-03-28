COVID-19 constraints affect Basilan transcentral road project

COTABATO CITY --- The supposed inauguration in either April or May of the colossal Basilan transcentral road, designed to boost peace and security in the province, could be stalled by the coronavirus problem.

The overland arterial network, straddling through the Sampinit Complex mountain ranges where the Abu Sayyaf once had enclaves where they enforced a ruthless Taliban-style justice system, shall interconnect the adjoining Sumisip and Maluso towns and the cities of Isabela and Lamitan.

“Residents of Basilan have to patiently wait for a little while. The provincial government needs to focus attention on the COVID-19 problem besetting the province, the entire nation and the whole world,” Gov. Jim Salliman said in a statement Saturday.

The construction of the Basilan transcentral road is a joint flagship project of the office of Gov. Jim Salliman and the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The supposed concreting of the remaining seven kilometers of the 39-kilometer stretch of the transcentral road, linking Barangay Tumahubong in Sumisip to Barangay Sta. Clara in Lamitan City, was affected by domestic COVID-19 quarantine procedures.

Salliman, chairman of the Basilan provincial peace and order council, has asked the military’s Western Mindanao Command to transfer to Sampinit Complex the headquarters of its 104th Brigade in nearby Isabela City once the transcentral road is opened to public use.

“The purpose of that is two-pronged, for soldiers to be very visible along the route and for personnel of the brigade and its units to help the provincial government guard the tropical rainforests in Sampinit Complex from loggers,” Salliman said.