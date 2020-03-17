  Tuesday Mar, 17 2020 01:19:23 AM

COVID-19: Cotabato City imposes new safety, discipline hours

HEALTH • 21:15 PM Mon Mar 16, 2020
34
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY'S NEW SAFETY AND DISCIPLINE HOURS BEGINNING ON MARCH 17, 2020

8:00PM - 5:00AM

1. Sa mga oras na ito, bawal na ang lumabas at pumasok sa Cotabato City.

2. Kailangan na din magsara ang lahat ng mga commercial establishment sa lungsod.

3. Bawal na din ang lumabas sa kanya kanyang mga tahanan sa mga oras na ito maliban na lamang kung EMERGENCY.

FOR EVERYONE'S INFORMATION AND COMPLIANCE

