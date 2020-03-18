COVID-19: Cotabato City issues new guidelines re: lockdown

Now that Cotabato City is imposing a lockdown, new guidelines are now in place for everyone to follow:

1. The 8PM - 5AM Safety and Discipline Hours will be observed STRICTLY by all residents of the city. During these hours, only the emergency responders, Healthcare workers, and others who are ON DUTY will be allowed outside given that they are only on their way to work or back to their houses.

2. Cotabato City residents will be allowed to enter the city during the lockdown but will not be allowed to go out again. Non-residents are STRICTLY RESTRICTED to come in.

3. Delivery vans and armored trucks of banks will be allowed to enter the city from 5am-12noon, escorted by the city police.

4. Public utilities must be available at all times.