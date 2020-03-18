  Wednesday Mar, 18 2020 09:43:02 PM

COVID-19: Cotabato Light imposes lockdown in its premises, vows continued power supply

Local News • 15:45 PM Wed Mar 18, 2020
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has implemented "Contigency Measures" in the light of Cotabato City Lockdown implementation.

Cotabato Light office will be implementing a total lockdown within its premise effective 5:00 PM today, March 18, 2020.

To ensure reliability and uninterrupted power services, all our contigency meaures are in placed.

This includes personnel and contractors whose functions are vital to the continuous business operations of our distribution lines.

Rest assured that Cotabato Light will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates for any significant development.

Anyone entering the Cotabato Light premises with body temperature is above 37.3 degrees celcious will be denied entry.

The management will deny entry of anyone who have flu-like sumptoms while personal visitors are discouraged.

Employees and clients, including contractors, are advised to observe a three feet meter social distancing gap while within the company premises.

 

