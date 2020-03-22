  Sunday Mar, 22 2020 08:38:13 PM

Covid-19: Kidapawan City enhanced community quarantine to start March 23

HEALTH • 19:30 PM Sun Mar 22, 2020
22
By: 
Shared to NDBC by Joey Recimilla

KIDAPAWAN ENHANCE COMMUNITY QUARANTINE: Starts 12:01 a.m. March 23, 2020.

Some reminders at the check points:

1. Bring Your Pass Everytime 

2. NO senior citizen/children will be allowed to pass 

3. No face mask, No entry 

4. Bring your Company ID/memorandum for workers or proof of employment - be in Uniform

5. Show business transport pass or proof of delivery for cargo and other food supplies 

6. Driver's license and motor registration 

7. No back riding is allowed for motorcycle

8. Respect government authorities at the checkpoint - they work to make US all safe and healthy

PLEASE STAY at HOME!

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Covid-19: Soccsksargen has 2 deaths, 63 PUI, 2,659 PUM

SOUTH COTABATO - The province has 22 PUI, 363 PUM

SULTAN KUDARAT - The province has 12 PUI, 562 PUM 

COTABATO CITY - The city has 9...

Covid-19: Kidapawan City enhanced community quarantine to start March 23

KIDAPAWAN ENHANCE COMMUNITY QUARANTINE: Starts 12:01 a.m. March 23, 2020.

Some reminders at the check points:

1. Bring Your Pass...

No anti-COVID-19 lockdown in Basilan

COTABATO CITY --- Basilan Gov.  Jim Salliman clarified Sunday their island province is under “state of public health emergency” and has not been...

Covid-19: North Cotabato has 43 PUI, 11 of them cleared

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The North Cotabato Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) has reported that as of 4 p.m. March 22, Sunday, the...

"I do believe, Lord."

Fourth Sunday of Lent

 

Reading 11 SM 16:1B, 6-7, 10-13A

The LORD said to Samuel:
“Fill your horn with oil, and be on...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208