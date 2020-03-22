Covid-19: Kidapawan City enhanced community quarantine to start March 23

KIDAPAWAN ENHANCE COMMUNITY QUARANTINE: Starts 12:01 a.m. March 23, 2020.

Some reminders at the check points:

1. Bring Your Pass Everytime

2. NO senior citizen/children will be allowed to pass

3. No face mask, No entry

4. Bring your Company ID/memorandum for workers or proof of employment - be in Uniform

5. Show business transport pass or proof of delivery for cargo and other food supplies

6. Driver's license and motor registration

7. No back riding is allowed for motorcycle

8. Respect government authorities at the checkpoint - they work to make US all safe and healthy

PLEASE STAY at HOME!