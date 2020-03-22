Covid-19: Kidapawan City enhanced community quarantine to start March 23
KIDAPAWAN ENHANCE COMMUNITY QUARANTINE: Starts 12:01 a.m. March 23, 2020.
Some reminders at the check points:
1. Bring Your Pass Everytime
2. NO senior citizen/children will be allowed to pass
3. No face mask, No entry
4. Bring your Company ID/memorandum for workers or proof of employment - be in Uniform
5. Show business transport pass or proof of delivery for cargo and other food supplies
6. Driver's license and motor registration
7. No back riding is allowed for motorcycle
8. Respect government authorities at the checkpoint - they work to make US all safe and healthy
PLEASE STAY at HOME!
Covid-19: Soccsksargen has 2 deaths, 63 PUI, 2,659 PUM
SOUTH COTABATO - The province has 22 PUI, 363 PUM
SULTAN KUDARAT - The province has 12 PUI, 562 PUM
COTABATO CITY - The city has 9...
Covid-19: Kidapawan City enhanced community quarantine to start March 23
KIDAPAWAN ENHANCE COMMUNITY QUARANTINE: Starts 12:01 a.m. March 23, 2020.
Some reminders at the check points:
1. Bring Your Pass...
No anti-COVID-19 lockdown in Basilan
COTABATO CITY --- Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman clarified Sunday their island province is under “state of public health emergency” and has not been...
Covid-19: North Cotabato has 43 PUI, 11 of them cleared
KIDAPAWAN CITY - The North Cotabato Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) has reported that as of 4 p.m. March 22, Sunday, the...
"I do believe, Lord."
Fourth Sunday of Lent
Reading 11 SM 16:1B, 6-7, 10-13A
The LORD said to Samuel:
“Fill your horn with oil, and be on...