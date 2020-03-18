COVID-19: Koronadal water district implements precautionary steps
KORONADAL CITY - The City of Koronadal Water District (CKWD) has imposed precautionary measures in its office to prevent spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), including the waiving of penalties for unpaid bill with due dates from March 17 to April 14.
In a public advisory, the CKWD said regular orientation seminar for new service connection scheduled every Thursday has been suspended until further notice. The office will distribute reading materials, leaflets for important information regarding CKWD services.
“We are encouraging the public to observe proper personal hygiene (sanitizing, disinfectant, etc,” CKWD general manager Rey J. Vargas said in a statement.
Clients paying bills at the office are advised to observe social distancing and are advised not to bring their children with them to avoid undue contamination.
“Paying at payment centers like ACE, KCC, Philippine Veterans Bank and RD Pawnshop is highly encourage,” Vargas added.
Personal visit to CKWD office workers is prohibited except for urgent reasons and related to official transactions only.
“We are committed in providing safe and healthy environment for our concessionaires and employees, hence, we will only be open from Monday-Friday except holidays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting March 18 to April 14,” the general manager said.
Security guards and CKWD staff shall not accept payments in behalf of the concessionaire who might have symptoms of COVID.
NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 18, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. COVID-19 patient sa Marawi City, pumanaw na! Cotabato city, nakapagtala...
COVID-19: Koronadal water district implements precautionary steps
KORONADAL CITY - The City of Koronadal Water District (CKWD) has imposed precautionary measures in its office to prevent spread of coronavirus (...
COVID-19: Cotabato Light imposes lockdown in its premises, vows continued power supply
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has implemented "Contigency Measures" in the light of Cotabato City Lockdown implementation...
Would-be killer of former Maguindanao SP member killed by soldier
COTABATO CITY --- A soldier killed a policeman who tried to kill a former member of the Maguindanao Sangguniang Panlalawigan in a daring gun...
Another "Maguindanao massacre" witness survives ambush
COTABATO CITY ---- Another state witness in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre survived an ambush in Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao Tuesday.
...