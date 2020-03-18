COVID-19: Koronadal water district implements precautionary steps

KORONADAL CITY - The City of Koronadal Water District (CKWD) has imposed precautionary measures in its office to prevent spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), including the waiving of penalties for unpaid bill with due dates from March 17 to April 14.

In a public advisory, the CKWD said regular orientation seminar for new service connection scheduled every Thursday has been suspended until further notice. The office will distribute reading materials, leaflets for important information regarding CKWD services.

“We are encouraging the public to observe proper personal hygiene (sanitizing, disinfectant, etc,” CKWD general manager Rey J. Vargas said in a statement.

Clients paying bills at the office are advised to observe social distancing and are advised not to bring their children with them to avoid undue contamination.

“Paying at payment centers like ACE, KCC, Philippine Veterans Bank and RD Pawnshop is highly encourage,” Vargas added.

Personal visit to CKWD office workers is prohibited except for urgent reasons and related to official transactions only.

“We are committed in providing safe and healthy environment for our concessionaires and employees, hence, we will only be open from Monday-Friday except holidays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting March 18 to April 14,” the general manager said.

Security guards and CKWD staff shall not accept payments in behalf of the concessionaire who might have symptoms of COVID.