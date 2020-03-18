  Wednesday Mar, 18 2020 03:34:46 PM

COVID-19: Lanao Sur, Marawi under "community quarantine"

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 12:45 PM Wed Mar 18, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

The province of Lanao del Sur and Marawi City have been placed under "community quarantine" after a man from Marawi City who attended a religious gathering in Malaysia passed away at Amai Pakpak Hospital.

The information was shared by Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM).

