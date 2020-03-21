  Saturday Mar, 21 2020 02:09:49 AM

Covid-19: MILG-BARMM says Bangsamoro Region has 1,280 PUM, 28 PUI, 1 confirmed

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:00 PM Fri Mar 20, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Autonomous REgion in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has 116 towns and three cities.

What are the mayors doing amid Covid-19 scare? BARMM interior and local govenrments Ministery Naguib Sinarimbo has answers in the images below.

