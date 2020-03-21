Covid-19: MILG-BARMM says Bangsamoro Region has 1,280 PUM, 28 PUI, 1 confirmed
29
Covid-19: MILG-BARMM says Bangsamoro Region has 1,280 PUM, 28 PUI, 1 confirmed
COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Autonomous REgion in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has 116 towns and three cities.
What are the mayors doing amid...
Iqbal to early release MBHTE employees' March salaries
COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Basic Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) has recently issued an order to fast track the early release of their...
Search for suspected COVID-19 carrier Tablighs gaining headway
COTABATO CITY --- Provincial officials in Basilan urged authorities Friday to coordinate with the Markaz in the provinces to hasten the search for...
DOH-12: PUI died in Tacurong hospital
TACURONG CITY - An 87-year-old man from Sultan Kudarat suspected of having coronavirus died on March 13, 2020 in one of the hospitals here where...