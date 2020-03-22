Covid-19: North Cotabato has 43 PUI, 11 of them cleared

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The North Cotabato Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) has reported that as of 4 p.m. March 22, Sunday, the province remains from from coronavirus (Covid-19).

However, it has 43 Persons Under Investigation, incluidng 17 in Kdapawan City.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said Midsayap has 7 PUI while Makilala has 6 and Mlang has 4 PUI. Kabacan and Arakan have 3 PUI each while Pikit has 2 PUI and Matalam has one. Other towns have no PUI.

Of the 43 PUI across the province, 32 are on home quarantine and are closely being monitoring by government health personnel. Eleven of them have been cleared, with Kidapawan City having 9 cleared PUI and one each from the towns of Pikit and Makilala.

The provincial health office through the municipal health stations has been closely monitoring 1,448 Person Under Monitoring (PUM). The number includes 364 persons who recently traveled abroad and 1,084 from Luzon where most cases of Covid-19 were reported.

Of the 1,084 PUM, 277 have completed 14-day home quarantine.

Kidapawan City has the most number of PUM at 294, composed of 82 from abroad and 212 from Luzon.

Catamco said the IPHO-North Cotabato has Provincial Covid-19 Hotline (0910)010-1101) and Smart hotline (0910)010-1110. Any inquiry and information about Covid-19 should be sent through the hotline numbers or email through covid19tfcotprov@gmail.com.