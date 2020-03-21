  Saturday Mar, 21 2020 08:54:06 PM

Covid-19: Number of PUM in Cotabato City rising, says mayor

HEALTH • 18:15 PM Sat Mar 21, 2020
29
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Ito na po ang bilang ng mga persons under monitoring sa Cotabato City, ayon kay Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi. 

"KITA NIYO NAMAN PO, ARAW ARAW NADADAGDAGAN ANG ATING MGA PUM. KAYA IPINAPAALALA SA LAHAT NG MGA COTABATENIO NA HUWAG NA MUNANG MAG LALABAS LALO KUNG WALA DIN NAMAN TAYONG PUPUNTAHANG IMPORTANTE.

STAY AT HOME AND SAVE MORE LIVES."

 

No photo description available.

