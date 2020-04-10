COVID-19 positive man in North Cotabato recovers, now tested negative of coronavirus
COTABATO CITY - A 45-year old male from North Cotabto who was tested positive of coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 6 but tested negative of the disease today, the Department of Health (DOH) in the Soccsksargen region said.
In its bulletin released on April 10, the DOH said PH3272 has tested negative.
The man has travel history to Davao City and was confined in an isolation center at Amas, Kidapaan City and in stable condition.
Also, DOH-12 reported that a 79-year old Person Under Investigation (PUI) who died in South Cotabato on April 5 was negative of coronavirus.
See infogaphics below:
U.S. donates cots to PH OCD, PGH
MANILA — The U.S. government on Friday turned over to Philippine officials 1,300 cots in support to the country’s response to...
Piñol urges Filipinos to grow own food, not rely on imports
DAVAO CITY – With the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis threatening the supply chain all over the world, Mindanao...
COVID-19 positive man in North Cotabato recovers, now tested negative of coronavirus
COTABATO CITY - A 45-year old male from North Cotabto who was tested positive of coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 6 but tested negative of the...
Moro woman put up “honesty bench” in Maguindanao to help the needy
COTABATO CITY – A resident of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao is pushing for honesty in times of crisis.
Jowaira Hijab, a resident of Barangay...
Ambulance driver not COVID-19 fatality
MAGUINDANAO --- The ambulance driver of a state-run hospital in Upi, Maguindanao did not die on April 6 of corona-virus infection as erroneously...