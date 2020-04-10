COVID-19 positive man in North Cotabato recovers, now tested negative of coronavirus

COTABATO CITY - A 45-year old male from North Cotabto who was tested positive of coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 6 but tested negative of the disease today, the Department of Health (DOH) in the Soccsksargen region said.

In its bulletin released on April 10, the DOH said PH3272 has tested negative.

The man has travel history to Davao City and was confined in an isolation center at Amas, Kidapaan City and in stable condition.

Also, DOH-12 reported that a 79-year old Person Under Investigation (PUI) who died in South Cotabato on April 5 was negative of coronavirus.

