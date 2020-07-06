COVID 19 positive patient recorded in Region 12; coronavirus positive from Kidapawan dies
KORONADAL CITY - A 30-year-old female from Sarangani province who recently traveled from Manila to Sarangani is the 74th Covid-19 positive patients in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health-Center for Health Development 12 said Sunday.
The patient who arrived on June 19 is in stable condition and still awaiting PH number.
DOH also reported that ther region has already two fatality who died of the coronavirus. One in Sultan Kudarat (PH600) and the other in North Cotabato.
On Saturday, North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco expressed condolences to the realtives of the slain 84-year-old patient.
"Our deep condolences and prayers to the family of the 84-year old confirmed covid 19 positive male from Kidapawan City, who died on June 30, 2020 due to pneumonia, acute respiratory failure and heart attack," she said.
The patient died in a hospital in Davao City.
