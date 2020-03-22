Covid-19: Soccsksargen has 2 deaths, 63 PUI, 2,659 PUM
SOUTH COTABATO - The province has 22 PUI, 363 PUM
SULTAN KUDARAT - The province has 12 PUI, 562 PUM
COTABATO CITY - The city has 9...
Covid-19: Kidapawan City enhanced community quarantine to start March 23
KIDAPAWAN ENHANCE COMMUNITY QUARANTINE: Starts 12:01 a.m. March 23, 2020.
Some reminders at the check points:
1. Bring Your Pass...
No anti-COVID-19 lockdown in Basilan
COTABATO CITY --- Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman clarified Sunday their island province is under “state of public health emergency” and has not been...
Covid-19: North Cotabato has 43 PUI, 11 of them cleared
KIDAPAWAN CITY - The North Cotabato Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) has reported that as of 4 p.m. March 22, Sunday, the...
"I do believe, Lord."
Fourth Sunday of Lent
Reading 11 SM 16:1B, 6-7, 10-13A
The LORD said to Samuel:
“Fill your horn with oil, and be on...