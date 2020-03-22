  Sunday Mar, 22 2020 08:38:34 PM

Covid-19: Soccsksargen has 2 deaths, 63 PUI, 2,659 PUM

Breaking News • 20:15 PM Sun Mar 22, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

SOUTH COTABATO - The province has 22 PUI, 363 PUM

SULTAN KUDARAT - The province has 12 PUI, 562 PUM 

COTABATO CITY - The city has 9 PUI, 191 PUM

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The city has 9 PUI, 371 PUM

SARANGANI PROVINCE - The province has 5 PUI, 505 PUM

 

 

 

 

 

