Covid-19: Socoteco 1 sets mitigating steps, grants 1-month extension of bill payment
Iqbal to early release MBHTE employees' March salaries
COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Basic Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) has recently issued an order to fast track the early release of their...
Search for suspected COVID-19 carrier Tablighs gaining headway
COTABATO CITY --- Provincial officials in Basilan urged authorities Friday to coordinate with the Markaz in the provinces to hasten the search for...
DOH-12: PUI died in Tacurong hospital
TACURONG CITY - An 87-year-old man from Sultan Kudarat suspected of having coronavirus died on March 13, 2020 in one of the hospitals here where...
I am the Lord your God, hear my voice
Friday of the Third Week of Lent
Reading 1 HOS 14:2-10
Thus says the LORD:
Return, O Israel, to the LORD, your God...