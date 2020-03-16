  Monday Mar, 16 2020 06:56:24 PM

COVID-19: South Cotabato has 12 Persons Under Investigation

Breaking News • 18:30 PM Mon Mar 16, 2020
11
By: 
Grace Toreta, YUbie Mana and Edwin O. Fernandez

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) announced today an update on the monitoring of COVID-19 cases in the province.

To date, the number of Perons Under Monitoring (PUM) was 570 (Period covered Jan 31-March 16)

Persons Under Investigation was 12.

PESU reported that an increase in PUM was due to the influx of new flight arrivals.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID-19: South Cotabato has 12 Persons Under Investigation

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) announced today an update on the monitoring of...

Lanao del Sur, Marawi City now under community quarantine 

COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of Lanao del Sur on Monday placed the entire province and its capital, Marawi City, under community...

Anti-COVID-19 measures imposed in Cotabato City, Bangsamoro capitol 

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities on Monday started screening people entering Cotabato City from the north as part of the local government’s anti-...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 16, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. "Community quarantine," ipinatutupad na sa Cotabato City dahil sa banta ng...

Seaside DBS town guarded against COVID-19

MAGUINDANAO --- Police personnel in the seaside Datu Blah Sinsuat town are helping monitor the health condition in barangays under their...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208