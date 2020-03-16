COVID-19: South Cotabato has 12 Persons Under Investigation

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) announced today an update on the monitoring of COVID-19 cases in the province.

To date, the number of Perons Under Monitoring (PUM) was 570 (Period covered Jan 31-March 16)

Persons Under Investigation was 12.

PESU reported that an increase in PUM was due to the influx of new flight arrivals.