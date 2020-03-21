Covid-19: South Cotabato starts calibrated total lock down

KORONADAL CITY - South Cotabato provincial Inter-agency task force against COVID-19 napagkasunduan na ipatupad ang 14 days TOTAL LOCKDOWN sa South Cotabato simula hatinggabi ng Sabado (March 21, 2020)

Ito ang ilan sa mahahalagang bahagi ng lock down.

1. Suspended all kinds of mass transportation, all forms of gambling and the closure of all tourist places and destinations in the entire province.

2. No entry in the Province except the delivery of essential goods and other necessary delivery

3. South Cotabateneos going outside can only enter the province after 14 days

4. Malls will be opened but strictly on its grocery and food sections only.

5. Medical workers will be provided with transportation.

6. Yellow Bus Line has pledged to provide at least two of its units to ferry medical workers.

7. All food products are allowed to be transported in and out of the province provided they have proper permits.

Narito ang dagdag na kaalaman hinggil sa EO-18:

Ano nga ba ang napapaloob sa Executive Order 18 o ang paglalagay ng buong Probinsya sa ilalim ng Enhanced Community Quarantine at Calibrated Total Lockdown?

Mga Dapat Tandaan:

1. Ang mga hindi residente ng South Cotabato ay hindi na pweding pumasok at lumabas ng probinsya maliban lamang sa mga involved sa medical, peace and order, rescue at COVID-19 interventions, civil servants, media, public utilities at mga residenting nangangailangan ng immediate medical attention.

2. Ang mga taga-South Cotabato na lumabas na ng lalawigan na hindi naman talaga kinakailangan, ay kailangan munang mag quarantine ng 14 days bago makabalik sa lalawigan.

3. Pinapayagan at hindi pipigilan ang pagpasok ng food items, basic goods, commodities at iba pang essential stuff for human and animal consumption. Isang driver at isang helper lamang ang dapat na nasa loob ng sasakyan. Bawal ang ibang pasahero sa loob ng sasakyan.

4. May ilalagay na food lane sa national highways para sa mga sasakyan na nagdadala ng mga pagkain at basic commodities na hindi na nangangailangan ng usual checking ng PNP at AFP upang mapabilis ang delivery ng mga ito.

5. Lahat ng malls at department stores ay pinahihintulutang buksan lamang ang kanilang supermarket at pharmacy sections. Ang mga tindahang hindi naman nagbebenta ng essential goods ay suspendido muna ang operasyon.

6. Lahat ng operasyon ng public transport: BUS, VANS, JEEPNEYS, TRICYCLES at iba pang public transport ay suspendido sa loob ng 14 days simula March 21, 2020 (12:01 A.M.) hanggang APRIL 6, 2020 (12:01 PM)

7. Pinapayagan pa rin ang operasyon ng mga Bangko ngunit sa limitadong oras lamang naaayon sa management ng mga nasabing bangko.

8. Patuloy pa rin ang operasyon ng Gobyerno local o national.

9. Suspendido ang lahat ng operasyon ng Sabong, STL at Lotto at iba pang recreational at gambling activities.

10. Lahat ng Local Government Units ay hinihikayat at inaatasang mag-adopt ng matibay na mekanismo at guidelines para sa implementasyon ng Exectuive Order No. 18 at ibang issuances kaugnay ng Deklarasyon ng Public Health Emergency at State of Calamity.

11. Ang city at lahat ng municipal Mayors are directed to instruct and compel their respective barangays and their Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERTS) upang maitala, ma monitor at ma restrict ang galaw at lakad ng mga taong galing ng abroad, Metro Manila at iba pang lugar na may confirmed cases ng COVID-19. Inaatasan din ang mga barangays na mag-establish ng Barangay Isolation Units.

Governor Tamayo the implementation of the total lockdown primarily aims to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 in the province.

To date, there are at least 1668 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM), and 15 Persons Under Investigation (PUI) in the province.\