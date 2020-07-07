Covid-19 survivor delivers baby, brings joy to Gov. Catamco, frontliners

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A coronavirus survivor delivered a healthy baby girl at the Cotabato Provincial Hospital here that also gave joy to Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco and the frontliner-health providers.

If she had her way and if not a breach of health protocols, Gov. Catamco would have easily carry the healthy baby girl in her hands to show how grateful and happy she would have been.

The governor, despite her hectic and busy schedules, took time out to send gifts and flowers to the mother and her child Tuesday morning.

The 3-kg baby girl is as healthy as the mother, physicians said.

She was elated as a team of doctors and health workers paid her a visit. The team of doctors and nurses was led by Dr. Neil Humprey Laquihon, Covid-19 Provincial Medical Coordinator; Dr. Alex Cabrera, CPH Chief of Hospital, Dr. Josie Ofelia Tuburan Lim, the Obstetrician-gynecologist who attended to the patient; Provincial Board Member Philbert Malaluan, MD, the Covid 19 Incident Command Post head, along with the nurses Lyn Obas Sambayon, Evangeline Paguican and others.

Dr Laquihon said both the baby and the mother underwent the protocols of Covid-19 testing using Rapid Diagnostic Test.

"The mother was already discharged and we are waiting for the Pediatrician as to the case of the baby,” he added.

Dr. Cabrera explained why the Cotabato Provincial Hospital has fully supported the medication and services provided to the patient.

"This is a special case and Gov. Catamco leads the effort of serving our patient," he said, adding that during the entire time she went out of isolation center, provincial health frontliners have been in constant contact with the mother, who is a registered nurse, and the private physician who attended her during pre-natal period.

The mother expressed her gratitude to Gov. Catamco and Cotabato provincial hospital physicians and nurses giving her special care and attention until she delivered her first child.

Both the baby’s parents are Overseas Filipino Workers. They both went home on vacation from abroad to ensure she will deliver her baby in the country. Both are residents of Kidapawan City.

When the husband returned to his work abroad, he was tested positive to Covid-19. This prompted the mother to subject herself to health authorities although she was asymptomatic.

Even after she was tested positive she manifested no signs of the disease. She remained physically strong from the time she learned she had the virus until she gave birth to her healthy baby girl.

"I thank God and I thank all the people who supported me,” she said.

The Governor committed support ready for the health of the baby and her mother.