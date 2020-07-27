  Monday Jul, 27 2020 09:30:14 PM

COVID-19 WATCH: BARMM has 19 new cases, total now is 448

HEALTH • 10:45 AM Mon Jul 27, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Region health ministry has recorded 19 new cases across the region on Sunday, raising the total number of Covid-19 positive to 448.

See infographics below dated July 26 and July 25.

