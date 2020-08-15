COVID WATCH: 10 new cases, including 2 health workers, 4 recoveries in Region 12,

COTABATO CITY - Two new health frontliners in Cotabato City and eight others in Region 12 have tested positive of COVID-19 as of Friday night, raising the total confirmed cases in the Soccsksargen region to 349.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region reported that of the 10 new cases, four are from Sultan Kudarat, two in Sarangani, two in Cotabato City, one each in South Cotabato and North Cotabato.

The two new cases in Cotabato were staff of the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center. They have exposures to COVID-19 patients.

DOH-12 also reported that four patients have recovered from the disease. Three are from Sultan Kudarat and another in South Cotabato.

