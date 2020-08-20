  Thursday Aug, 20 2020 03:26:58 AM

COVID WATCH: 10 patients recover in Soccsksargen, 8 new cases in South Cotabato

HEALTH • 22:15 PM Wed Aug 19, 2020
30
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Ten more novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Region 12 have recovered as of tonight, raising the total number of recovered patients to 282, the Department of Health (DOH-12) said in a bulletin.

Of the 10 patients who survived the disease as listed by DOH-12 Wednesday night, nine were from South Cotabato and one from North Cotabato.

The DOH Soccsksargen region also reported that eight new persons have been tested positive of the virus, raising the total number of positive cases in the region to 374.

The eight new cases were all from South Cotabato who have exposures to COVID-19 positive patients.

See infographics below:

 

No photo description available.

No photo description available.

No photo description available.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID WATCH: 10 patients recover in Soccsksargen, 8 new cases in South Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Ten more novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Region 12 have recovered as of tonight, raising the total number of...

16 more Dawlah bandits surrender to 6th ID

MAGUINDANAO --- Sixteen more members of the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya yielded to the Army’s 6th Infantry Division Tuesday. The 16 bandits...

World Humanitarian Day 2020 Unicef staff on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19

This is a first person account of Unicef health frontliner- ed I have been working in the development and humanitarian sector for 21 years....

3 tarsiers rescued, freed in Sarangani

TARSIERS IN SARANGANI. DENR Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO) of Sarangani Renato C. Domingo revealed that a concerned...

Magelco reconstructs old power lines in northwest Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) is rushing the completion of reconstruction of power lines in some parts of...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267