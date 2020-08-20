COVID WATCH: 10 patients recover in Soccsksargen, 8 new cases in South Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Ten more novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Region 12 have recovered as of tonight, raising the total number of recovered patients to 282, the Department of Health (DOH-12) said in a bulletin.

Of the 10 patients who survived the disease as listed by DOH-12 Wednesday night, nine were from South Cotabato and one from North Cotabato.

The DOH Soccsksargen region also reported that eight new persons have been tested positive of the virus, raising the total number of positive cases in the region to 374.

The eight new cases were all from South Cotabato who have exposures to COVID-19 positive patients.

See infographics below: