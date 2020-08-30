  Sunday Aug, 30 2020 06:53:52 PM

COVID WATCH: 14 new cases in Region 12, 10 in GenSan

HEALTH • 16:45 PM Sun Aug 30, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – Fourteen new cases of novel coronavirus disease were reported in Region 12 Saturday night, 10 of the patients were from Gen. Santos City and a 1-year-old female from nearty province.

In a bulletin, DOH-12 reported that three others were from South Cotabato and a 1-year-old girl who have travel history to Davao Ctiy with her parents from Sarangani.

One of the three patients in South Cotabato was a 9-year-old girl.

Most of the patients have acquired the disease due to exposures to someone who was infected with the disease but health authorities would not admit local transmission exist.

With that, the total number of confirmed cases in Region 12 rose to 438 with South Cotabato still on top with 110 cases and Gen. Santos City now in second spot with 75 cases.

