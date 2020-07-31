  Friday Jul, 31 2020 04:06:08 AM

COVID WATCH: 14 new cases in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato

HEALTH • 22:00 PM Thu Jul 30, 2020
29
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY - Fourteen more residents of Region 12 have been tested positive of novel coronavirus disease as of Thursday night, the Dept of Health in the Soccsksargen region said.

With this new cases, the total confirmed COVID-19 positive in the region hits 260 mark with 113 recovered patients and three fatalities.

Five of the new cases are from Sultan Kudarat and nine are from Sultan Kudarat.

Three patients have also recovered.  They are two from North Cotabato and one from South Cotabato.

See infographics below. 

 

Image may contain: text that says 'Philippines Health Center for Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Release: July 30, 2020 REPORT FOR Summary of Confirmed COVID- •As 6pm the Departme Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region cases confirmed COVID-19. number onfirmed New Confirmed COVID-19 247th 260. Confirmed case Kudarat Province arrived Manila Kudarat Confirmed case waiting Province number aveo Manila POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed 5years leom Kudarat Province Taguig POSITIVE 2020 COVID-19 Reported Confirmed female Sultan with history Province Taguig RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE 20,2020 COVID-19 (page Health Development Region 0915 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republico Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: July 30, 2020 REPORT FOR Confirmed COVID-19 Reported Confirmed Kudarat Province Manila Kudarat Province Cotabato Province waitng history fo Manila Cotabato Reported Confirmed maleom Hnumber waiting Cotabato Province Manila condition POSITIVE 2020 COVID-19 Reported Confirmed Cotabato Province arrived Pasay City RT-PCR POSITIVE COVID-19 5thRe Reported Confirmed waiting arrived oftravel Manila South Cotabato RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE COVID-19 (page forHealth Development Region 0915 64)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republicof Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Release: July 30, 2020 REPORT FOR Confirmed COVID-19 256th Reported Confirmed case Cotabato Province Manila Cotabato Province 29,2020 257th case travelfro Manila Cotabato Province POSITIVE COVID-19 waiting Confirmed case Cotabato Province number POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed wng number Cotabato Cotabato COVID-19 Reported Confirmed with arrive Cotabato ondition RT-PCR POSITIVE 9,2020 COVID-19 (page orHealth Development Region 064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republicof the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION P Press Release: July 30, 2020 REPORT FOR Update on recovered confirmed case 6pm today, three reported. additional number recovered confirmed recovered had been New RECOVERED confirmed case now 113. reported confirmed yearsold oou Cotabato 123r Cotabato Province 125threported confirmed case yearsold male from Cotabato Center orHealth Development occsksargen Region 0915 と 064)-557-4916'

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID WATCH: 14 new cases in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - Fourteen more residents of Region 12 have been tested positive of novel coronavirus disease as of Thursday night, the Dept of...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 30, 2020)

HEADLINES:

1.  KORONADAL CITY, binaha na naman kahapon; halos 200 mga bahay nasira

2.  ...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 29, 2020)

HEADLINES:

1.  BAHAGI ng Koronadal City binaha matapos ang malakas na ulan; mahigit 100 katao, inilikas...

2 dead, 1 hurt in Polomolok law enforcement operations vs. Dawla Islamiyah

GEN. SANTOS CITY  – Two were neutralized while another was injured in a separate buy-bust operations in Polomolok, South Cotabato against the...

Cotabato Light "kuryentalks"

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today issued another electrical safety tips for its consumers.

Electrical Safety Tip:...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208