COVID WATCH: 14 new cases in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato
KORONADAL CITY - Fourteen more residents of Region 12 have been tested positive of novel coronavirus disease as of Thursday night, the Dept of Health in the Soccsksargen region said.
With this new cases, the total confirmed COVID-19 positive in the region hits 260 mark with 113 recovered patients and three fatalities.
Five of the new cases are from Sultan Kudarat and nine are from Sultan Kudarat.
Three patients have also recovered. They are two from North Cotabato and one from South Cotabato.
See infographics below.
