  Sunday Aug, 16 2020 09:01:37 PM

COVID WATCH: 15 patients recover from COVID-19 in Region 12, 2 new cases

HEALTH • 10:30 AM Sun Aug 16, 2020
59
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Fifteen patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, raising the number of persons inflected with the deadly virus but recovered to 235, the Department of Health (DOH-12) reported the good news Saturday.

Of the 15 new recovery cases, nine were from South Cotabato, North Cotabato (3), Sultan Kudarat (2) and Sarangani (1).

DOH-12, meanwhile, reported that two new Covid-19 cases were added to the list of confirmed novel coronavirus carriers, raisign the total number of COVID-19 cases to 351.

The two new patients were all from Sarangani province who have travelled history to Manila. 

See infographics below.

No photo description available.

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic of the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OFFICE F1 SOCCSKSARGEN REGION SITUATION REPORT FOR COVID-19 Press Release: August 15, 2020 Update on recovered confirmed case 294th confirmed old Sultan Kudarat Province 314th reported confirmed case 24 years old male from Sarangani Province 318th reported confirmed case 26 years old female from North Cotabato Province (page (page2of f Development opment Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

No photo description available.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Magnitude 5. 1 quake rocks Kalamansig ahead of 44th year anniv of Aug. 17 Moro Gulf killer quake

COTABATO CITY - Niyanig ng magnitude 5.1 na lindol ang lalawigan ng Sultan Kudarat, partikular sa karagatan sa harap ng Kalamansig. Naganap ang...

Heavy rain floods some parts of Soccsksargen

KORONADAL CITY -- Binaha ang ilang lulgar sa New El Gawel, Tolosa Village, Barangay Saravia, Koronadal City kasunod ng malakas na buhos ng ulan...

Northern Kabuntalan councilor killed in PDEA operation

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a municipal councilor in nearby Kabuntalan, Maguindanao in an entrapment operation in Barangay...

COVID WATCH: 15 patients recover from COVID-19 in Region 12, 2 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Fifteen patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, raising the number of persons inflected with the deadly...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption in some parts of Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - A four-hour power interruption was scheduled on Saturday, August 15, to facilitate upgrading of lines in Krislamville and Santos...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267