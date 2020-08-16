COVID WATCH: 15 patients recover from COVID-19 in Region 12, 2 new cases
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
COTABATO CITY - Fifteen patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, raising the number of persons inflected with the deadly virus but recovered to 235, the Department of Health (DOH-12) reported the good news Saturday.
Of the 15 new recovery cases, nine were from South Cotabato, North Cotabato (3), Sultan Kudarat (2) and Sarangani (1).
DOH-12, meanwhile, reported that two new Covid-19 cases were added to the list of confirmed novel coronavirus carriers, raisign the total number of COVID-19 cases to 351.
The two new patients were all from Sarangani province who have travelled history to Manila.
See infographics below.