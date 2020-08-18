  Tuesday Aug, 18 2020 11:30:54 PM

COVID WATCH: 19 recoveries, 3 new cases in Region 12

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Tue Aug 18, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Nineteen patients have recovered from the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health reported today.

In a situation report tonight, DOH-12 said the total number of patients to have recovered was 272 from 366 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the 19 new recoveries reported,  eight were from Gen. Santos City, South Cotabato (5),  Sarangani (3), North Cotabato (3).

The DOH also reported today that two patients from Gensan and one in South Cotabato were the latest confirmed cases in Region 12.

