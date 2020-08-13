COVID WATCH: 2 Cotabato City health workers test positive of COVID; No movement Sunday declared

COTABATO CITY - Two health frontliners have been tested positive of COVID-19, the Department of Health today said.

As a result, a no movement Sunday, was announced by Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi.

Two others, one from Gen. Santos City and one from South Cotabato, were also tested positive.

DOH-12 also reported 11 recoveries, including a 4-month old female, from Cotabato City.

Below is the statement from Mayor Sayadi.

In less than 24 hours when we announced that we are down to zero covid positive, we were informed that two of our CRMC frontliners tested positive for COVID-19. They have no recent travel history and are not in direct contact with COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

It means that Cotabato City is still not safe and the virus still poses an imminent danger to all of us.

Sana po ay lagi nating alalahanin ang pagsunod sa MINIMUM HEALTH STANDARDS sa tuwing tayo ay lumalabas ng bahay. Huwag natin balewalain ang mga isinasaad sa batas lalo na’t matindi ang kinakaharap nating krisis.

I know we still have a long way. But we shall continue to act on each and every challenge that we encounter or else the virus will spread uncontrollably.

Every Cotabateño should be very careful especially when going out of their house. Huwag po muna kayong lumabas ng bahay kung hindi din lang importante.

We have been reminding you of this, time and again. Hangga’t maaari ay umiwas muna sa matataong lugar at siguruhin na kayo ay mag-didisinfect pagkadating sa bahay. Wala pong kinikilala ang virus. Kahit sino ay pwedeng tamaan nito.

Maaaring naninibago kayo sa tinatawag na “new normal” but you need to adapt to it. Ang pagsusuot ng face mask, social distancing, at ang madalas na pagdidisinfect ay kailangan na nating makasanayan.

At dahil nga sa sitwasyon natin ngayon at sa patuloy na pagdami ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa atin mga karatig-lugar, magpapatuloy tapos sa pagpapatupad ng mga hakbang upang maprotektahan ang bawat Cotabateño.

In fact, this Sunday, we will be implementing a NO MOVEMENT SUNDAY. Katulad po ito noong nakaraang ipinatupad natin kung saan tanging ang mga pharmacy at drug store lamang ang bukas.

Maaari lamang din lumabas ang bawat isa kung ito ay importante. Walang mga jeep na mamasada sa daan.

I am asking the help of each and every Cotabateño to support the local government.

I know, with the support of the people of Cotabato City, makakaya natin itong hinaharap nating pandemya.

Bilang inyong Mayor, hindi ko po kayo pababayaan. Ang lahat ng ginagawa namin ay para sa proteksyon ng bawat isa.

TAMA NA PO ANG PASAWAY. Remember, in this time of pandemic, public health should be above anything.

Do not violate the law because I will not hesitate to impose the full force of the law, no matter who you are. Kapag lumabag ka, mananagot ka.