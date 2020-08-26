COVID WATCH: 2 new cases in Kidapawan City, 3 recover in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Five new cases of confirmed COVID-19 were reported tonight by the Dept of Health in the Soccsksargen region, raising the total confirmed cases to 407.

Of the five new cases, were from North Cotabato and two from Gen. Santos City.

Dr. Philbert Malaluan, North Cotabato rpovincial board member said the three new cases are the 56th, 57th and 58th confirmed positive cases of the province.

He identified them as:

56th case: 31, male, from Antipas

57th case: 21, male, from Kidapawan City

58th case: 23, male, from Kidapawan City

Malauan said they are all Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) with a history of travel to Manila.

They were swabbed last August 24 as required for all arrivals in Davao International Airport.

They have no-comorbidities. They have always been asymptomatic. They are all in their respective LGU isolation facilities and are on stable condition.

Malaluan added that they have never been with friends nor family since they have arrived in the province.

Three patients have defeated the virus and are now home. They are one from North Cotabato and two from South Cotabato.