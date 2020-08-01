COVID WATCH: 2 new COVID-19 positive listed in North Cotabato
COTABATO CITY - Two new novel coronavirus disease have been reported in the Soccsksargen region Saturday night, raising the total COVID-19 positive cases in the region to 287.
The two are all from North Ctoabato who have history of travel to Manila.
The Department of Health also reported 10 recovery cases, two of whom are from Cotabato City, Six in Sultan Kudarat and two in Sarangani.
Mag. 2.5 quake rocks Cotabato City
COABATO CITY - A magnitude 2.5 quake rocks Cotabato City and its immeidate environs Saturday night.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
