  Saturday Aug, 01 2020 11:36:41 PM

COVID WATCH: 2 new COVID-19 positive listed in North Cotabato

HEALTH • 21:45 PM Sat Aug 1, 2020
15
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Two new novel coronavirus disease have been reported in the Soccsksargen region Saturday night, raising the total COVID-19 positive cases in the region to 287.

The two are all from North Ctoabato who have history of travel to Manila.

The Department of Health also reported 10 recovery cases, two of whom are from Cotabato City, Six in Sultan Kudarat and two in Sarangani. 

 

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: August REPORT FOR Summary of Confirmed As case number Departm Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region reports confirmed COVID-19 nfirmed New Confirmed COVID-19 286th 287. case Cotabato Province waiting history travel Manila arrive Cotabato Province condition POSITIVE 30,2020 Confirmed case waiting number travelr CotabatoProvince Manila POSITIVE COVID-19 (page f Center forHealth Region 0915 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: August REPORT FOR COVID-19 Update on recovered confirmed case today, reported. additional recovered confirmed recovered had been New RECOVERED confirmed case now 135. 112th reported confirmed ars emale case imedcase Sarangani 155th reported arold Cotabato 183r report 73rdreoed confirmed 274th confir earsold 275th Kudarat Province 76threported s yearsold Province Province 3ya KudaratProvince Center Development oHealth occsksargen Region 0915 (064)-557-4916 4)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Mag. 2.5 quake rocks Cotabato City

COABATO CITY - A magnitude 2.5 quake rocks Cotabato City and its immeidate environs Saturday night.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology...

COVID WATCH: 2 new COVID-19 positive listed in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Two new novel coronavirus disease have been reported in the Soccsksargen region Saturday night, raising the total COVID-19...

New soldiers take oath as AFP members under the 6th Infantry Division

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao (Aug. 1) – The Army’s 6th Infantry Division based in Maguindanao has new infantrymen after 227 new soldiers...

COVID WATCH: DOH-12 records 12 recoveries

COTABATO CITY - A dozen recoveries of COVID-19 patients give some ray of hope for the frontliners and the patients themselves as they step out of...

COVID WATCH: 25 new cases in Region 12, highest single day tally

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today listed an enormous 25 new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208