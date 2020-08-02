COVID WATCH: 3 new cases, 3 recoveries in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Three new COVID-19 patients are added to the total number of novel coronavirus disease in the Soccsksargen region as of Sunday night. Region 12 now has 290 confirmed cases.

In its Aug. 2 situation report, the DOH-12 reported that three confirmed patients have recovered from the disease.

The three new cases are two from South Cotabato and one from North Cotabato.

Of the three recovered patients, two from Gen. Santos City and one from North Cotabato.

See infographics below: