  Sunday Aug, 02 2020 09:35:24 PM

COVID WATCH: 3 new cases, 3 recoveries in Region 12

HEALTH • 21:00 PM Sun Aug 2, 2020
14
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Three new COVID-19 patients are added to the total number of novel coronavirus disease in the Soccsksargen region as of Sunday night. Region 12 now has 290 confirmed cases. 

In its Aug. 2 situation report, the DOH-12 reported that three confirmed patients have recovered from the disease.

The three new cases are two from South Cotabato and one from North Cotabato. 

Of the three recovered patients, two from Gen. Santos City and one from North Cotabato. 

See infographics below:

 

Image may contain: text that says 'Republico Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: August REPORT FOR Summary of Confirmed COVID As number Departme Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region confirmed COVID-19 onfirmed New Confirmed COVID-19 288th 290. Confirmed case Cotabato waiting hhistory travel Manila arrived Cotabato Province condition POSITIVE waiting Confirmed case Cotabato number trave Manila POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed waiting Cotabato Norte -RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE COVID-19 Health Region 0915 064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Reuic the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION REPORT FOR COVID-19 Press Release: August 2020 Update on recovered confirmed case 6pm today, Three (3) additional reported. confirmed recovered recovered confirmed case had been New RECOVERED confirmed case now 138. 39threported years female fomNorth Cotabato Province 1sroe case eported Santos onfirmed General Santos City Center Development Health csksargen Region 0915 783 064)-557-4916'

