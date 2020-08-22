COVID WATCH: 3 new cases, 3 recoveries in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Three new coronavirus disease patients have been reported in the Soccsksargen region, raising the total number of confirmed Covid-19 patients in the region to 383.

The three were from Gen. Santos, South Cotabato and North Cotabato.

Also, on the same day, three Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease. One of the three was from Gen. Santos City and the other two from South Cotabato.

South Cotabato remained to have the highest nubmer of confirmed cases at 97.

Total number of recovered patients stands at 291.

See infographics below.