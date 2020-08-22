  Saturday Aug, 22 2020 12:40:08 PM

COVID WATCH: 3 new cases, 3 recoveries in Region 12

HEALTH • 09:15 AM Sat Aug 22, 2020
29
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Three new coronavirus disease patients have been reported in the Soccsksargen region, raising the total number of confirmed Covid-19 patients in the region to 383.

The three were from Gen. Santos, South Cotabato and North Cotabato.

Also, on the same day, three Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease. One of the three was from Gen. Santos City and the other two from South Cotabato.

South Cotabato remained to have the highest nubmer of confirmed cases at 97.

Total number of recovered patients stands at 291.

See infographics below.

 

No photo description available.

No photo description available.

Lanao Sur prov'l gov't elated with arrest of local drug dealers

COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of Lanao del Sur lauded Friday the law enforcement units involved in the seizure of P14 million...

Cop hurt in highway ambush, kills assassin

COTABATO CITY – Naunahan na, nakabawi pa. Ganito ang naging eksena kanina sa Sinsuat Avenue matapos tambangan si Master Sergeant Salipuddin...

