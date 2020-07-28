COVID WATCH: 4 new cases in Region XII, 1 recovers

COTABATO CITY - Four more residents of the Soccsksargen region have tested positive to novelcoronavirus disease as of today, the Department of Health said in a situation report.

With four new cases, the region now has 235 positive cases with 106 recovered patients.

The four new cases include a 28-year-old male from Manila who arrived as Locally Stranded Individual (LSI) in Cotabato City on July 19. The three others are from Sarangani province.

One patient, a 3-year-old boy from Midsayap, North Cotabato has recovered from the disease.

See infographics below: