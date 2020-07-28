  Tuesday Jul, 28 2020 09:19:58 PM

COVID WATCH: 4 new cases in Region XII, 1 recovers

HEALTH • 20:00 PM Tue Jul 28, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Four more residents of the Soccsksargen region have tested positive to novelcoronavirus disease as of today, the Department of Health said in a situation report.

With four new cases, the region now has 235 positive cases with 106 recovered patients.

The four new cases include a 28-year-old male from Manila who arrived as Locally Stranded Individual (LSI) in Cotabato City on July 19. The three others are from Sarangani province.

One patient, a 3-year-old boy from Midsayap, North Cotabato has recovered from the disease.

See infographics below: 

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Release: July 28, 2020 REPORT FOR Summary of Confirmed COVID number Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region confirmed COVID-19 firmed New Confirmed COVID-19 232nd 235. Confirmed case Province Davao Sarangani Province condition waiting Confirmed case emaleo Sarangani Province number travelfrom Quezon City Sarangani POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed 20years maleom Sarangani Province Bulacan condition POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed Cotabato with history from Cotabato 19,2020 RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE COVID-19 ealth Development Region 0915-783-9367 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republicof the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION REPORT FOR COVI Press Release: July 28, 2020 Update on recovered confirmed case (1) additional Asof number confirmed recovered cases recovered confirmed case had been reported. now 106. New RECOVERED confirmed case reported confirmed mle CotabatoProvince Center Health Development occsksargen Region 0915 783 と 064)-557-4916'

