  Thursday Sep, 03 2020 02:03:09 AM

COVID WATCH: 4 recover from virus but 23 new cases listed in Region 12

HEALTH • 21:15 PM Wed Sep 2, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Four Covid-19 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Regionm 12, the Department of Health reported today.

But 23 others were new cases in the region, raising the confirmed cases to 485.

Of the four new recovered patients, three from Cotabato City and one from South Cotabato.

Of the 23 new cases, 13 were from South Cotabato; five in Cotabato City; North Cotabato has two, Sultan Kudarat has two and one in Sarangani.

See infographics

 

 

 

 

