COVID WATCH: 6 patients recover, 6 persons tested positive for COVID

COTABATO CITY - Six new recoveries, six new positive.

Six COVID-19 patients have survived the disease as of Thursday night, raising the number of recovered patients to 288.

The six patients are heading for home or have done home already. Four of them were from Gen. Santos City, one in South Cotabato and another in Sultan Kudarat.

Of the six new positive cases, three from North Cotabato, two from South Cotabato and one from Gen. Santos City.

The region now has 380 total COVID-19 positive with South Cotabato maintaining the top spot with 96 cases.

