  Friday Aug, 21 2020 12:32:11 AM

COVID WATCH: 6 patients recover, 6 persons tested positive for COVID

HEALTH • 20:30 PM Thu Aug 20, 2020
24
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Six new recoveries, six new positive.

Six COVID-19 patients have survived the disease as of Thursday night, raising the number of recovered patients to 288.

The six patients are heading for home or have done home already. Four of them were from Gen. Santos City, one in South Cotabato and another in Sultan Kudarat.  

Of the six new positive cases, three from North Cotabato, two from South Cotabato and one from Gen. Santos City.  

The region now has 380 total COVID-19 positive with South Cotabato maintaining the top spot with 96 cases.

See Infographics below: 

No photo description available.

No photo description available.

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic of the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OFFICE SOCCSKSARGEN REGION SITUATION REPORT FOR COVID-19 Press Release: August 20, 2020 New Confirmed COVID-19 case 379th Reported Confirmed case years female from South Cotabato Province waiting number history exposure to -stable condition RT-PCR POSITIVE for COVID-19 confirmed 380th Reported Confirmed case years female from South Cotabato Province waiting for number history exposure to -stable condition -RT-PCR result: POSITIVE for COVID-19 confirmed (page 2of2 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Fire hits kidapawan amid heavy downpour

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Kasalukuyan pong nakaresponde ang ating Kapulisan kasama ang BFP at iba pang volunteers sa gitna ng malakas na ulan sa isang Sunog...

COVID WATCH: 6 patients recover, 6 persons tested positive for COVID

COTABATO CITY - Six new recoveries, six new positive. Six COVID-19 patients have survived the disease as of Thursday night, raising the number of...

Cotelco man survives electrocution

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A lineman of the Cotabato Electric Cooperative cheated death Wednesday night when the power lines he was working on has sparked....

Some parts of Cotelco service area to experience outages Aug 21

KIDAPAWAN CITY- - Makasinati ug onse (11 hours) nga pagkawala sa supply sa kuryente ugmang adlawa, August 21, 2020 (friday) gikan alas 6 sa...

High anti-polio campaign turn out in Region 12

KORONADAL CITY ---- Region 12 achieved a 96.56 percent accomplishment in the government’s July 20 to August 2, 2020 “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267