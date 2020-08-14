  Friday Aug, 14 2020 12:08:46 AM

COVID WATCH: 7 new cases, 2 recoveries in Region 12

HEALTH • 21:45 PM Thu Aug 13, 2020
14
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Seven new cases of novel coronavirus have been added to the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the Soccsksargen region.  

With the new cases, the region now has 339 total cases.

Two patients, on the other hand, have recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 216, the DOH said in its daily bulleting.

Of the new seven cases, three from Gen. Santos City, two from Sarangani and two in Sultan Kudarat. The two patients who have recovered were from South Cotabato and North Cotabato.   

See DOH-12 infographics below.

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic Philippines Health Center for Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION REPORT FOR Release: August 13, 2020 Summary of Confirmed COVID •As number Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region confirmed COVID-19 nfirmed New Confirmed COVID-19 333rd 339. case Bacoor Sarangani Province condition waiting Confirmed case Sarangani Province number travelfrom Manila Sarangani POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed 3years female Sultan Province POSITIVE 2020 COVID-19 Reported Confirmed female Genera SantoC watg with history General RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE COVID-19 (page oHealth Development Region 0915 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic Philippines of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION SA Press Release: August 13, 2020 REPORT FOR Confirmed COVID-19 Reported Confirmed waitng City Makati General atoCi lastAugust result: COVID-19 Reported Confirmed wang Santos travelfro Pasay City Reported Confirmed -waiting Hnumber Kudarat Province investigation RT-PCR 2020 Final Diagnosis Respiratory Distress Pneumonia/ nonia POSITIVE COVID-19 secondary sepsis secondary ubcutaneou emphysema, iatrogenic. (page2of2) (page Center forHealth Development Region 0915-783-9367 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republicof the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: August 13, 2020 REPORT FOR COVI Update on recovered confirmed case 6p Total number (2) additional recovered confirmed case confirmed recovered cases now 216. New RECOVERED confirmed been reported. 243rd reported confirmed case Cotabato Province 253rd reported confirmed case Province (page1 Center oHealth Development occsksargen Region 0915 と (064)-557-4916'

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID WATCH: 7 new cases, 2 recoveries in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Seven new cases of novel coronavirus have been added to the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the Soccsksargen region....

Cops latest COVID-19 positive in BARMM; Iligan City tailoring shop suspected source of virus

COTABATO CITY – A police lieutenant colonel and a police sergeant were among the latest novel coronavirus patients in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim...

Orchid garden in Matalam, North Cotabato awaits floral lovers

MATALAM, North Cotabato - Bagama’t hindi pa tuluyang bukas sa publiko, dinarayo na ng ilang mga turista ngayon ang mahigit dalawang ektaryang taniman...

Drug suspect patay sa anti-drug operation sa Matalam, N. Cotabato

MATALAM, COTABATO- Dead-on-arrival sa pagamutan ang isang drug suspek matapos manlaban sa ikinasang drug buy-bust operation ng mga pulis pasado alas...

OUCH! Trailer truck vs multi-cab in Koronadal City

KORONADAL CITY - A trailer cargo truck collided with a multi-cab Thursday dawn along the national highway GenSan drive, this city while a 10-...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267