COVID WATCH: 7 new cases, 2 recoveries in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Seven new cases of novel coronavirus have been added to the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the Soccsksargen region.

With the new cases, the region now has 339 total cases.

Two patients, on the other hand, have recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 216, the DOH said in its daily bulleting.

Of the new seven cases, three from Gen. Santos City, two from Sarangani and two in Sultan Kudarat. The two patients who have recovered were from South Cotabato and North Cotabato.

See DOH-12 infographics below.