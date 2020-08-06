  Thursday Aug, 06 2020 12:18:20 AM

COVID WATCH: 7 new cases, 4 recoveries in Region 12

HEALTH • 21:15 PM Wed Aug 5, 2020
20
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY -  The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in the Soccsksargen region today reported seven new cases of COVID-19, raising the total confirmed cases to 310.

Four more confirmed cases have survived the disease and recovered.

Five of the cases were patients from Gen. Santos City and two from South Cotabato, all have travel history to Manila.

The total number of recoveries rose to 150.

See infographics below: 

Image may contain: text that says 'Reublico Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Release: August REPORT FOR Summary of Confirmed COVID •As number Departmer Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region confirmed COVID-19 firmed New Confirmed COVID-19 304th 310. Confirmed case Pasig Coabato POSITIVE Confirmed case waiting number travelro Manila Cotabato POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed maleom General Santos ondition POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed General Santos with history General July RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE COVID-19 (page forHealth Development Region 0915-783-9367 4)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republico Philippines of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: August REPORT FOR Confirmed COVID-19 Reported Confirmed waitng number Santos City Manila General SantoCit 27,2020 COVID-19 wig Reported Confirmed male General Santos City o Manila Reported Confirmed om Genera Santos Hnumber waiting Manila Santos condition POSITIVE COVID-19 (page 2of2) Center forealh Development occsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Reublic the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION REPORT FOR Press Release: August Update on recovered confirmed case Asof today, (4) additional number confirmed recovered recovered confirmed case been reported. 150 New RECOVERED confirmed case threported confirmed yearsold 185th eported confir vearsold Cotabato Province case ultanKudarat Province threported confirmed Kudarat 1years female Sarangani Province Center Development Health occsksargen Region 0915 (064)-557-4916'

