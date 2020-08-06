COVID WATCH: 7 new cases, 4 recoveries in Region 12

KORONADAL CITY - The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in the Soccsksargen region today reported seven new cases of COVID-19, raising the total confirmed cases to 310.

Four more confirmed cases have survived the disease and recovered.

Five of the cases were patients from Gen. Santos City and two from South Cotabato, all have travel history to Manila.

The total number of recoveries rose to 150.

See infographics below: