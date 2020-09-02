  Wednesday Sep, 02 2020 08:02:11 PM

COVID WATCH: 8 new cases in BARMM, 7 recoveries

HEALTH • 15:00 PM Wed Sep 2, 2020
28
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – Eight new cases of Covid 19 positive have been added to the rising number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the Bangsamoro region, the Ministry of Health today said.

With eight new cases, the region now has a total of 682, majority of whom (about 49 percent) were from Lanao del Sur and Marawi City.

Dr. Safrullah Dipatuan, health minister of the Bangsamoro Region, the eight new cases were three from Marawi City and one each from the towns of Lumabayangue, Marantao, Wao, Balindong and Malabang.

The health ministry also reported that seven patients in the region have recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recovered patients to 476 or 70 percent recovery rate.

Still Lanao Sur and Basilan have the highest number of confirmed cases with 337 and Tawi-Tawi has the lowest with only four cases since March 18.

