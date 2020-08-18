  Tuesday Aug, 18 2020 01:21:59 AM

COVID WATCH: 9 patients defeat virus, DOH lists 4 new cases in Region 12

Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported the recovery of nine COVID-19 patients and listed four new cases.

Of the nine patients who have recovered, four were from South Cotabato, four from Sultan Kudarat and one from North Cotabato.

Among the four new patients was a 6-month old male from South Cotabato. He was among the three new patients from the province.  The fourth patient was from Gen. Santos City.

The region now has a total of 363 confirmed COVID-19 cases while the number of patients who have recovered rose to 253. 

South Cotabato remained on top with 85 patients and Cotabato City having the least number of confirmed patients with 36.

COVID WATCH: 9 patients defeat virus, DOH lists 4 new cases in Region 12

