  Wednesday Aug, 05 2020 01:57:45 AM

COVID WATCH: COVID-19 cases in Region 12 breach 300 mark with 7 new cases

20:30 PM Tue Aug 4, 2020
34
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Seven new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been added to the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health-12 said in its bulletin Tuesday night.

With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive in Region 12 is now at 303 with 146 recoveries.

Of the seven new cases, four are from Sultan Kudarat and three from Gen. Santos City.

DOH-12 also reported six new recovered patients, raising the total number of recoveries to 146. The latest patients to have recovered include two from Cotabato City, two from North Cotabato and two from South Cotabato. 

South Cotabato now has the highest cases with 72, followed by Sarangani with 64, Sultan Kudarat 60, North Cotabato 44, Gen. Santos City 35 and Cotabato City 28.  

See infographics below:  

 

 

Image may contain: text that says 'Reublic Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Release: August REPORT FOR Summary of Confirmed COVID number Departm Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region confirmed COVID-19 New Confirmed COVID-19 297th 303. Confirmed case Kudarat Province travel Manila arrived Kudarat Province condition 26,2020 Confirmed case waiting Province number travelfrom Manila POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed 5years female Sultan Kudarat Province Manila 2020 POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed with history from RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE 20,2020 COVID-19 (page Health Region 0915-783-9367 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Reublico the Philippines of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION SA Press Release: August REPORT FOR Confirmed COVID-19 waiting Reported Confirmed General Santos City Manila General Santos result: 20,2020 COVID-19 Reported Confi med waiting Santos number travelfro Davao esult: 7,2020 Reported Confirmed femaleo Genera Santos Hnumber waiting Manila condition RT-PCR POSITIVE COVID-19 (page 2of2) Center forealth Development ccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republicof the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION REPORT FOR Press Release: August Update on recovered confirmed case Asof today, additional number recovered confirmed confirmed recovered been reported 146. New RECOVERED confirmed case 122nd reported confirmed yearsold oSouth CotabatoProvi 146th reported vearsold case Cotabato Province poed onfirmed yearsold malom Cotabato 235th yearsold case Cotabato City eoed case Center forHealth Development occsksargen Region 0915 (064)-557-4916'

