COVID WATCH: COVID-19 cases in Region 12 breach 300 mark with 7 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Seven new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been added to the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health-12 said in its bulletin Tuesday night.

With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive in Region 12 is now at 303 with 146 recoveries.

Of the seven new cases, four are from Sultan Kudarat and three from Gen. Santos City.

DOH-12 also reported six new recovered patients, raising the total number of recoveries to 146. The latest patients to have recovered include two from Cotabato City, two from North Cotabato and two from South Cotabato.

South Cotabato now has the highest cases with 72, followed by Sarangani with 64, Sultan Kudarat 60, North Cotabato 44, Gen. Santos City 35 and Cotabato City 28.

See infographics below: